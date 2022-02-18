Truist Financial Lowers Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $122.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $152.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.57.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,572. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.96. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $91.35 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 4,420.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 828,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,717,000 after buying an additional 810,042 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ross Stores by 19.2% during the second quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 127,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,818,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Ross Stores by 169.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 9.9% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.