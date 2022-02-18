Truist Financial Lowers Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Price Target to $22.00

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VMEO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vimeo from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen cut Vimeo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vimeo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $12.70 on Monday. Vimeo has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.34.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Vimeo had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vimeo will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

