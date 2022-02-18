Truist Financial Weighs in on Comstock Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Comstock Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

NYSE CRK traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $7.66. The stock had a trading volume of 39,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,077,927. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 410.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,636,000 after buying an additional 370,466 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,525,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,610,000 after acquiring an additional 852,596 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,728,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,866,000 after acquiring an additional 616,722 shares during the period. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

