Truist Financial Weighs in on Flowers Foods, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) – Truist Financial upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flowers Foods in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.76. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

In related news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,616,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,908,000 after acquiring an additional 881,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Flowers Foods by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,009,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,024,000 after acquiring an additional 230,296 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 28,270.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,553,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,549,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,440,000 after acquiring an additional 346,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Flowers Foods by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,352,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,025,000 after acquiring an additional 151,248 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.