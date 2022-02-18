Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $91.43, but opened at $81.65. Trupanion shares last traded at $78.72, with a volume of 18,344 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TRUP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In related news, Director Murray B. Low sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $56,725.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total transaction of $61,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,022 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,481. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.84 and a beta of 1.95.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

