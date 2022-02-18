Tungsten (OTCMKTS:TGTNF) Trading Down 3.4%

Tungsten Co. plc (OTCMKTS:TGTNF)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 1,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48.

Tungsten Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TGTNF)

Tungsten Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electronic invoice delivery, supply chain finance, and spend analytics technology services. It operates through the following segments: Tungsten Network, Tungsten Network Finance, and Corporate. The Tungsten Network segment offers e-invoicing and spend analytics.

