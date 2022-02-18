Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the January 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 505,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 57,860 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,907,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,724,000 after purchasing an additional 221,150 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 526,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRQ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

Shares of TRQ stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.43. 407,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,389. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.95.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

