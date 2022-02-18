Twinbeech Capital LP Boosts Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,396 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Discovery by 242.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Discovery during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery by 67.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DISCA opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average of $26.51. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $78.14.
Discovery Company Profile
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Discovery (DISCA)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).
Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.