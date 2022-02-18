Twinbeech Capital LP Boosts Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,396 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Discovery by 242.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Discovery during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery by 67.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.46.

Shares of DISCA opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average of $26.51. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $78.14.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

