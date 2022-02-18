Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 220,920 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 220,920 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,376,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 182.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of CLF stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.67. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Finally, Wolfe Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

In other news, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $988,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 71,255 shares of company stock worth $1,420,049 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.