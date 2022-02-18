Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 68,856 Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 68,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 11,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $859,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $462,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,869 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,588. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on THC shares. Truist Financial raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

THC opened at $84.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $88.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

