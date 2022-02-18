Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 68,856 Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 68,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 11,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $859,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $462,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,869 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,588. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
THC opened at $84.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $88.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tenet Healthcare Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.
