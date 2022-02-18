Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $3.76 Million in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 152.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 32.3% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 524 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $647,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $296,262.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,396 shares of company stock worth $8,220,381. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $209.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.58. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.