Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $4.01 Million Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 259,225 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,610,000 after buying an additional 19,606,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,940,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,976,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,796,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,047,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,110,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.24. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

