Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Crown during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the second quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 33.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth about $171,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCK stock opened at $121.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.11 and a twelve month high of $124.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.93.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

