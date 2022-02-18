Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases Shares of 17,531 Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,827,000 after buying an additional 468,212 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,112,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.50.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $162.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.01 and a 52 week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

