Twinbeech Capital LP Raises Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 780.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,826 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Globant were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,172,000 after acquiring an additional 94,710 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $344,492,000 after buying an additional 29,159 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,003,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Globant by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Globant by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.10.

GLOB stock opened at $258.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.99 and a beta of 1.53. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $191.92 and a 1 year high of $354.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.36.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

