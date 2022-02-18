Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 1,115,400 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1,483.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,190,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $112,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $111.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.98 and a 1-year high of $112.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.16.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

