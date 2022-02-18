Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $55.05 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 378.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801,788 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $55,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after acquiring an additional 40,526 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in Newmont by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 598.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $251,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,585 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEM opened at $67.51 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.01 and its 200 day moving average is $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.28.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. boosted their target price on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.22.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

