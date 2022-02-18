Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $57.64 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 409.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 154,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.13% of Synopsys worth $57,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNPS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

Synopsys stock opened at $292.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $330.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.70. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.69 and a 52-week high of $377.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

