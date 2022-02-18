Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 1,819,900 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 1,266.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,963,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,819,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $80,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the third quarter worth $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Avantor by 53.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Avantor in the third quarter worth $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantor by 33.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Avantor by 59.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $446,446.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $423,959.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,290 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average of $39.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

