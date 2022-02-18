Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,290,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $94,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

USMV opened at $73.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.97. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

