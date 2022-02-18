Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 1,615,062 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 37,230.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,619,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615,062 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $90,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 10.3% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $6,767,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 615.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,566 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 38,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. Comcast’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

