Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases 20,607 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 371.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,607 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 782.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,217,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,240 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,171,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,614,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,148,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,199,000 after purchasing an additional 549,452 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 847,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the period. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 484,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,463,000 after buying an additional 71,585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWT stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.47.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

