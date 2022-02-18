Typerium (TYPE) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.54 Million

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last seven days, Typerium has traded 213.8% higher against the US dollar. One Typerium coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Typerium has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $2,346.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00038182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00107283 BTC.

About Typerium

Typerium (CRYPTO:TYPE) is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official website is typerium.io . Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Buying and Selling Typerium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

