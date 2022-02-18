U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Update

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of USAU traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 30,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,740. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $49.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.63. U.S. Gold has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $13.20.
U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Gold will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on USAU. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.50) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
About U.S. Gold
U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.
