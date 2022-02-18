U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $505.42 Million

Analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) will announce $505.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $538.00 million and the lowest is $474.84 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises reported sales of $450.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on USX shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Xpress Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

In related news, insider Eric A. Peterson acquired 27,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,877.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 41,240 shares of company stock worth $151,438 and sold 36,920 shares worth $322,922. 30.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,114. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $210.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.63. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.