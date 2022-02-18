Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Wedbush

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.70.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $35.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.81 and a 52 week high of $61.50. The company has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.66.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,255 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 39,890 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $745,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,662 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 26,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

