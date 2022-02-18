UBS Group AG Has $432.40 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,019,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,651 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.17% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $432,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $75,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $103,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHY stock opened at $84.46 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.14 and a 200-day moving average of $85.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.