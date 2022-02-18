UBS Group AG Sells 41,444 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,293,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 41,444 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $361,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,225,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.97.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $267.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.98. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.