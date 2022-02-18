UBS Group Cuts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $150.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on W. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $269.39.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $130.80 on Tuesday. Wayfair has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $355.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.69 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.46.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total transaction of $127,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total transaction of $662,997.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,013 shares of company stock valued at $23,753,315 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

