UBS Group Increases Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $178.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target upped by analysts at UBS Group from $162.00 to $178.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ABNB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.48.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $183.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of -0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.00. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $215.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $4,390,949.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 769,873 shares of company stock worth $133,171,020 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Airbnb by 131.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 518,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,374,000 after purchasing an additional 294,290 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $907,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 120.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $605,000. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

