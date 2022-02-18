UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Trading Up 4.6%

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)’s share price was up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.73 and last traded at $38.24. Approximately 298,970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,165,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PATH shares. Cleveland Research started coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on UiPath in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

Get UiPath alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.38.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. UiPath’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 111,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $4,866,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 41,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $1,811,054.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 439,703 shares of company stock valued at $18,740,095.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,838 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,437,445 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $277,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,742 shares during the last quarter. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $1,035,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.