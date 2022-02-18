Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.39.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UEHPY opened at $21.71 on Friday. Ultra Electronics has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $22.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.54.

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc engages in design, development, and manufacture of electronic and software technologies for defense, security, transport, and energy applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land. The Aerospace & Infrastructure segment provides solutions to the aerospace, rail, energy, and nuclear markets.

