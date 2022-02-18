Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.39.
Shares of OTCMKTS:UEHPY opened at $21.71 on Friday. Ultra Electronics has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $22.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.54.
Ultra Electronics Company Profile
