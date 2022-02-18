UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 880,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,434 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.80% of UMH Properties worth $20,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 110,035 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 47,692.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,808,000 after buying an additional 1,821,864 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 199,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 100,214 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13. UMH Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

