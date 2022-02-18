UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €19.50 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €19.50 ($22.16) price target on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UCG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($23.30) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($21.59) target price on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €17.98 ($20.44).

UniCredit has a 12 month low of €12.82 ($14.57) and a 12 month high of €18.38 ($20.89).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

