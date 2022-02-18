UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Short Interest Update

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,500 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the January 15th total of 77,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in UniFirst by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in UniFirst by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of UniFirst stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.55. The company had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,299. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.98. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $176.27 and a fifty-two week high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 15.98%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.