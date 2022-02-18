Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

UL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,174,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,754,000 after purchasing an additional 543,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average of $53.53. Unilever has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $61.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

