Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 137.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UL. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 134.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Unilever by 43.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 13.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 23.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $61.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.