Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.8% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $16,948,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 32.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Unio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3,282.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 394,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $77,321,000 after buying an additional 382,811 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific stock opened at $252.94 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $256.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.