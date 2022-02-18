Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Position in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) by 71.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 650,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270,164 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BK Technologies were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BK Technologies by 10.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of BK Technologies during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BK Technologies by 20.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 37,390 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BK Technologies during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of BK Technologies during the second quarter worth about $945,000. 28.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded BK Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

BKTI stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. BK Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from BK Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. BK Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -1,198.80%.

BK Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of two-way radio communications equipment. It offers product to the fire, EMS, police, federal, and municipalities agencies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, FL.

