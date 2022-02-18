United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,212 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $29,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,937,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,902,000 after purchasing an additional 310,222 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $375,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,505,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,843,000 after acquiring an additional 96,753 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $101.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.04 and its 200 day moving average is $108.86. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $84.53 and a twelve month high of $117.49.

