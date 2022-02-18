United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $32.09 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,988 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.63% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $32,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after buying an additional 46,942 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 237,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,383,000 after acquiring an additional 778,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $975,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $55.54 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $51.86 and a 52-week high of $60.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.86.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.