United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $37.45 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 509,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,300 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $37,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.97. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.