United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $42.70 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,982 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.20% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $42,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHB. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $103.53 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $90.75 and a 12-month high of $114.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.75.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

