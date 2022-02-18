United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 624,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,956 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.14% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $34,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGSB. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000.

IGSB opened at $52.72 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.61 and a 52-week high of $55.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%.

