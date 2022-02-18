United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 9,176 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,176 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $47,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 204.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 545.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5,112.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,520,000 after buying an additional 253,444 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $98.04 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $108.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.00.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.