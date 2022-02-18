United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Shares of USM traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.49. 1,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.68. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 163.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. 16.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

