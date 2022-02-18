Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the January 15th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,485,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UNVC stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Univec has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

Get Univec alerts:

Univec Company Profile

Univec, Inc engages in the provision of specialty pharmaceuticals. The comapny was founded in July 1996 and is headquartered in Ownings Mills, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Univec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.