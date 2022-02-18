Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Stock Holdings Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 161.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 39.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 141,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Universal Logistics by 115.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 17.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 189,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:ULH opened at $17.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $480.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.38. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $467.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

