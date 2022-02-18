Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Barclays

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

UPST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $242.00.

Get Upstart alerts:

UPST traded down $7.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.20. The stock had a trading volume of 109,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,520,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 174.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.56. Upstart has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 278 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.52, for a total value of $55,188.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total value of $1,527,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 864,701 shares of company stock worth $146,966,984 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 74.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at about $8,866,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Upstart by 791.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.