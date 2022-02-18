USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on USDP. TheStreet lowered shares of USD Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USD Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get USD Partners alerts:

Shares of USD Partners stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. USD Partners has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of USD Partners by 32.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of USD Partners by 84.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the third quarter worth $63,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of USD Partners by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.