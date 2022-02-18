USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on USDP. TheStreet lowered shares of USD Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USD Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
Shares of USD Partners stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. USD Partners has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of USD Partners by 32.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of USD Partners by 84.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the third quarter worth $63,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of USD Partners by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.01% of the company’s stock.
About USD Partners
USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on USD Partners (USDP)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.